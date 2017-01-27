Grieving Mallik Wilks still wants to play for Leeds United at Sutton, says Garry Monk

HEAD coach Garry Monk says Leeds United will offer their "full support" to teenage striker Mallik Wilks after his 19-year-old brother was killed in Harehills on Thursday afternoon.

The Leeds boss also insisted that Wilks still wants to be part of the Leeds squad set to travel to Sutton United this weekend for Sunday's clash in the FA Cup fourth round.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the murder of a teenager in Harehills on Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old has been named locally as Raheem Wilks, the older brother of 18-year-old Leeds United striker Mallik.

The young forward has yet to make his first team debut for Leeds after signing professional terms in December but was being lined up to travel with the Whites to Sutton ahead of a possible first team debut in the FA Cup fourth round.

And head coach Monk has revealed that the 18-year-old still wishes to be considered despite the tragic death of his brother.

"The plan was always for him to be involved and that doesn't change," said Monk.

"Having spoken to him he wants that as well so that's good and a good sign from him.

"But all of our focus is on him, to give him the best support possible for whatever he needs.

"I spoke to Mallik this morning and it's something as a club that we are going to deal with internally.

"Our focus is on supporting Mallik and making sure that he is supported in the right way and we will deal with all of that internally.

"Really, with Mallik, it's obviously a very difficult situation for him and a difficult time but we are here to support him as a club and that goes for everyone here within the club.

"I spoke to him this morning, we are here for him and we will make sure we support him in the right way. All of those things will stay internal."

Monk added: "It's obviously very new and fresh, we have only had discussions with Mallik this morning as that's the first time I've seen him.

"Our job is to focus on supporting him and how he he feels and how he is and we give him the best support possible and we are here for him. That's what we are as a club, as a staff and everyone connected with Leeds.

"With Mallik, a good thing for him is to focus on his football and try and help him in that way and anything that he needs we are for him."