Garry Monk uncertain on his Leeds United future after missing play-offs

GARRY MONK has admitted he would be happy to remain as head coach of Leeds United if co-owners Andrea Radrizzani and Massimo Cellino agree with his vision on helping the Whites progress.

United's quest to finish in the Championship's play-offs was effectively ended with Saturday's 3-3 draw with Norwich City at Elland Road which left Leeds three points behind sixth-placed Fulham and with a far worse goal difference with just one game to play.

Monk could now feasibly be approaching his final game in charge of Leeds come next Sunday's clash at Wigan Athletic given that the 39-year-old's one year contract expires in the summer.

Leeds have the option to keep Monk on as part of a rolling contract but Radrizzani has already stated that talks about the head coach's future will wait until June.

And Monk has admitted that he would happy to stay on at Leeds but stressed that certain conditions about ambition would need to be met in those discussions next month.

Monk said: "I've got one more game left and, you know me, I will be focussed on that.

"But like I said in the week, the club have said when they want to speak so I have to respect that and even when that point comes, it will be a case of us both agreeing on the right way to go forward.

"Of course, for me, I know clearly how I would take it forward and take the club forward and the squad forward and the club will have their views as well.

"That's all to come, that's been said for a number of weeks now.

"There are really solid foundations now for the club to build upon and take this club forward. We'll see how that happens"

Asked if he would be happy to stay at Leeds if the conditions he wanted were met, Monk replied "Of course.

"But that will be in the discussions that I have when the club are ready and when that comes the club will have their views and I will have mine and we have to come an agreement.

"But that's all a natural process and when that happens, it will happen.

"The recruitment, the squad, all of those things - there will be a way of thinking about the summer but that's for me to sit with the club with and understand what their views are to go forward and then understanding my views on how I think it should go forward and what's needed to build and what's already been done this season. That will come in these discussions."

Asked if it was up to him, would he like to get on with plans next week and not in June, Monk answered simply: "But it's not up to me."