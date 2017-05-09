Garry Monk: In his own words - The 2016-17 season according to Leeds United’s head coach

THERE WERE no shortage of talking points for Leeds United head coach Garry Monk during his first season in charge at Elland Road - which ended with plenty of positives despite missing out on a Championship play-off spot late on in the campaign.

Looking back to when he first took charge in June last year, we’ve picked out a handful of quotes in the subsequent 11 months or so.

============================================

Yorkshire Evening Post - Leeds United

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

FACEBOOK | Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Page

TWITTER |Follow YEPSportsdesk

INSTAGRAM |See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP.