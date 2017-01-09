GALLERY: See how Leeds United defeated Cambridge United in the FA Cup

LEEDS UNITED survived a major first-half FA Cup scare to win 2-1 at League Two Cambridge United.

Uche Ikpeazu’s goal had given the League Two side a real chance of reaching the fourth round for the second time in three seasons before headers by Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt either side of the hour mark rescued Monk’s side.

Stuart Dallas celebrates his equaliser with Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Antonsson. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Our man Bruce Rollinson was there to capture it all on camera, here are a selection of his pictures from the evening’s action.

