Forward thinking - FIVE strikers who would boost Leeds United’s firepower

Goals were not a problem for Leeds United this season but the prolific form of Chris Wood - the sixth player since 1919 to score 30 in one campaign for the club - negated the lack of cover behind him.

Wood ended the term as both Leeds’ and the Championship’s top scorer, claiming 27 league goals and finishing ahead of Pablo Hernandez, Kyle Bartley and Souleymane Doukara on six apiece. Monk tried and failed to sign cover for Wood last summer and in January. Here are five options with Championship experience who the club could realistically target.