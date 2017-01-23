Former Leeds United star Ross McCormack could be heading out of Villa Park

FORMER LEEDS UNITED captain Ross MCCormack striker is training with Aston Villa’s youth team and could leave the club this month.

The £12m signing, who was publicly criticised by manager Steve Bruce at the weekend, has continued to train with the youngsters having done so last week, according to reports.

Ross McCormack, during his Leeds days.

An exit for McCormack is not certain with a number of factors needing to be considered but Villa could cut their losses before next week’s transfer deadline.

Bruce criticised McCormack following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Preston having left the forward out of the squad for the Championship fixture.

The Villa manager said McCormack, who left Leeds for Fulham for £10.75m in July 2014, missed training and blamed the electric gates at his house, which the Scotland international said would not open.

Bruce, who replaced Roberto Di Matteo in November, has been critical of Villa’s past spending and said at the weekend there had been too much indiscipline at the club.

The former Leeds striker - who scored 53 goals in 140 appearances in a four-yar spell at Elland Road - joined from Fulham in the summer, in a deal that could rise to £14m, but has scored just three goals in 22 appearances.

“I’ve never done this in 20 years but if it repeatedly happens, then I won’t put up with it,” said Bruce at the weekend. “If I do, then I will have the lunatics running the asylum.

“If I let people do what they want, then we’ll have anarchy. You’re never going to create a team spirit, if they’re looking round giggling at each other because he’s not turned up again.

“He said he couldn’t jump over a fence that was four feet six inches high.”