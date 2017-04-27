Search

Flashback central: Every story from our bumper Leeds United ‘92 supplement

The victorious Leeds United squad celebrate winning the Premiership in 1992

The Yorkshire Evening Post has been celebrating the day - 25 years ago - when the Mighty Whites topped the league.

Our sports team has put together a superb 24-page supplement reliving the season that Leeds won the Premiership 25 years ago

In case you missed, here's a list of all the stories...

The 92' journey: How Leeds United ended 18 years of hurt
Where are they now? Every player featured in a comprehensive round-up of what happened to Leeds United's championship winnings squad
Glory boys: A winning mentality saw United home in title race
Five games that shaped winning season: Turning back the clock to five key clashes in the 1991/92 season
Podcast: Inside Elland Road - Leeds United '92 Champions of England
View from the stands: The story told from the terraces
Tony Dorigo - an unlikely hero: How Leeds United's ambitions matched those of the fans favourite
Howard Wilkinson interview: A cocktail of marginal gains that took Leeds to glory
*That* midfield quartet: Fire and ice in midfield that drove Leeds to a title
Lee Chapman interview: 'It was a wonderful, unexpected achievement'
The supplement was run in the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wednesday April 26.

If you didn’t get one, but would like to buy a copy, with the supplement free inside, you can have one posted out to you.

To obtain a copy please telephone 0333 207 0743 and select option 5. The cost will be £2 inc P&P per copy. The email address is: subscriptions@jpress.co.uk

