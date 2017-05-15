FIFA called in to investigate Pontus Jansson transfer from Torino to Leeds United

PONTUS JANSSON’S pending transfer to Leeds United is the subject of a FIFA investigation amid a dispute over the timing of payments owed to Torino.

Torino have lodged a formal complaint with football’s world governing body, accusing Leeds of failing to meet their obligations by delaying the first instalment of a £3.5m fee until July.

Sweden international Jansson is at the end of a season-long loan at Elland Road but is due to join United on a permanent basis later this summer.

The centre-back’s initial loan deal included a clause allowing Leeds to activate a full-time move if he made more than 22 appearances.

United negotiated that option in an attempt to fully assess the fitness of Jansson, whose career has been affected by knee injuries, and he reached that figure after playing in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in January.

Leeds opted to delay his permanent transfer until the summer window but the 26-year-old agreed and signed a three-year contract in February and is preparing to take up that deal on July 1.

Pontus Jansson. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Torino are understood to be claiming that part of his fee was due immediately after Jansson registered his 22nd appearance.

Leeds have not commented publicly but the club believe their agreements with the Italian side and Jansson are watertight and dispute the suggestion that the contract with Torino stipulated any payment before the defender officially signed.

A FIFA spokesman told the YEP: “We can confirm that there is a standard contractual dispute between the two clubs in connection with the international transfer of Pontus Jansson.

“Since investigations are ongoing and until proceedings are completed please understand we cannot comment further.”

We can confirm that there is a standard contractual dispute between the two clubs in connection with the international transfer of Pontus Jansson. FIFA spokesman

Jansson was surplus to requirements at Torino last summer but his form with Leeds, which earned him a place in the Championship’s team of the year, has greatly enhanced his reputation and value.

Southampton have shown a keen interest in him during the second half of the season and would be willing to pay considerably more than the £3.5m fee agreed between United and Torino nine months ago. Leeds, however, see Jansson as a crucial addition to their squad and expect his transfer to go ahead as planned.

A spokesperson for Torino declined to discuss the reasons for the complaint to FIFA, saying: “We are not in a position to comment on an ongoing dispute.”

Jansson has returned to Sweden following the end of Leeds’ Championship season but he left no doubt about his intention to take up a permanent contract at Elland Road.

Speaking ahead of a 3-3 draw with Norwich City last month, Jansson said: “My future is in Leeds, of course. My contract starts in July and that’s the only thing I can say.

“You can see how happy I am to play here and every time I go out to play a game for Leeds I always give more than 100 per cent. No-one else can say something else.”