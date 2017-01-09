FA Cup: Leeds United face another banana skin in fourth round

LEEDS UNITED will face a fourth round trip to either League One side AFC Wimbledon or non-league Sutton United after overcoming hosts Cambridge United 2-1 in the third round.

Wimbledon sit 13th in League One but had to settle for a goalless draw in Saturday’s third round tie at Sutton who are 14th in the National League - the same division as Guiseley.

Leeds have never played AFC Wimbledon who were only formed in 2002.

But United met Sutton in the FA Cup way back in January 1970 when the Whites were 6-0 winners away from home.