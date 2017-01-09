Search

FA Cup: Leeds United face another banana skin in fourth round

GREAT DAY: Leeds United celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1972: (l-r) Mick Bates, Paul Madeley, Eddie Gray, Paul Reaney, Johnny Giles, Jack Charlton, Allan Clarke, Billy Bremner, Peter Lorimer, Norman Hunter, David Harvey. Picture: PA

GREAT DAY: Leeds United celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1972: (l-r) Mick Bates, Paul Madeley, Eddie Gray, Paul Reaney, Johnny Giles, Jack Charlton, Allan Clarke, Billy Bremner, Peter Lorimer, Norman Hunter, David Harvey. Picture: PA

2
Have your say

LEEDS UNITED will face a fourth round trip to either League One side AFC Wimbledon or non-league Sutton United after overcoming hosts Cambridge United 2-1 in the third round.

Wimbledon sit 13th in League One but had to settle for a goalless draw in Saturday’s third round tie at Sutton who are 14th in the National League - the same division as Guiseley.

Leeds have never played AFC Wimbledon who were only formed in 2002.

But United met Sutton in the FA Cup way back in January 1970 when the Whites were 6-0 winners away from home.