Ex-Leeds United player Richard Cresswell takes technical role at Tadcaster Albion

Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell has taken over in a new management structure at Tadcaster Albion following the resignation of Billy Miller.

Miller departed 12 months on from guiding the club out of the Northern Counties East League after his side finished fourth bottom in their first crack at the Evo-Stik Leagues.

Cresswell, who works for Tadcaster’s owners i2i Sports, will hold the role of technical director.

The former Premier League striker, who scored nine goals in 38 appearances for Leeds from 2005 to 2007, will form a management team alongside former Manchester City youth coach Mike Morton and Si Collins – the pair famed for bringing through Leeds youngster Ronaldo Vieira at the i2i Sports Academy.

Cresswell said: “As technical director I have a wide-ranging brief. I am really excited about working with Mikey and Simon who are both fantastic coaches. I will support them wherever I can, especially with the overall strategy of the club.

“I am confident with my experience in the professional game that I can help the management team in many different areas.”

Tadcaster had made a strong start to life in the First Division North and were in play-off contention in the early months of last season. However, a nightmare end to the season saw the Brewers win just one of their last 14 matches and finish two places above the drop zone.

Miller had been expected to stay at the North Yorkshire club but tendered his resignation following discussions with the owners.

Miller said: “I’ve been a football manager for 18 years now, the time is right for me to spend more time with my family and friends and further my passion for music.

“I have absolutely loved every minute and am honoured to say I have managed this fantastic club.”

Miller’s assistant Matt Heath, who played at Leeds in the 2007-08 season, has also left Albion.