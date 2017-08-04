Ex-Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino back in football

Former Leeds United and Cagliari owner Massimo Cellino is preparing to move back into club management as he nears the takeover of Serie B side Brescia.

The 61-year-old, who swapped Sardinian outfit for Leeds in June 2014, only lasted three years at Elland Road with his controversial reign ending when he sold the Sky Bet Championship club to Andrea Radrizzani in May.

Financially-troubled Brescia - famously the former workplace of Roberto Baggio, Andrea Pirlo and Pep Guardiola - have not played in Serie A since 2011 and have spent time in the third tier in the last five years.

The club are owned by Marco Bonometti, who is willing to sell the Lombardy outfit for around 6.5 million euros (£5.8million), according to board member Aldo Ghirardi.

On Friday he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It has been considered that Cellino’s offer might be the right solution. In the coming days, we will formalise everything.”

Agricultural entrepreneur Cellino arrived in England after spending 22 years in charge of Cagliari but his tenure in West Yorkshire was marred by a series of off-the-field incidents that destabilised his long-term prospects of running Leeds.

He sacked six head coaches before appointing Garry Monk last June - the former Swansea player is now at Middlesbrough - while Cellino was banned by English football’s authorities because of a tax offence and had numerous bust-ups with supporters.