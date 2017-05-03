Ex-Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown made permanent boss at Port Vale

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has been confirmed as the new manager Port Vale despite their relegation to League Two.

The 40-year-old has been in temporary charge at Vale since December after replacing Bruno Ribeiro.

Vale won just five matches under Brown's control and their relegation was confirmed following a goalless draw to Fleetwood on Sunday.

The decision to give Brown permanent control is the first major decision made by new Vale chairman Tony Fradley, who replaced Norman Smuthwaite earlier this week after the latter said he had "seriously damaged the club".

The job at Vale is Brown's first step into management after a 19-year playing career, which included spells at Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Brown played for Leeds between 2011 and 2014, scoring twice in 66 appearances.

He left Elland Road in 2014 to join Port Vale.