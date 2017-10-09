Ex-Leeds United man joins League One Plymouth

Former Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga has joined Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer.

Diagouraga spent the past month without a club having agreed to terminate his contract at Leeds during the summer transfer window but he has linked up with League One Plymouth as a free agent following a stint of training at Scunthorpe United.

Leeds paid £575,000 to recruit Diagouraga from Brentford in January 2016 but used the midfielder fewer than 30 times and sent him on loan to Ipswich Town during the second half of last season.

The 30-year-old was briefly involved in the club’s recent pre-season schedule under Thomas Christiansen before being deemed surplus to requirements by United’s head coach.

He and Leeds negotiated a deal in August to sever a contract which was due to run until next summer.