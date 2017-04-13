Ex-Leeds United boss claims rivals Sheffield Wednesday have promotion edge in Championship play-offs

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has waded into the Championship promotion battle by siding with Sheffield Wednesday's prospects over that of his former clubs Leeds United and Huddersfield Town.

The experienced manager revealed his tip for the play-offs would be whoever finished in sixth-place in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

Wednesday are currently three points behind fifth-placed Leeds with five matches of the season remaining.

Huddersfield Town, Warnock's first club as manager, are a further two points clear of Leeds in third place with Jaap Stam's Reading betwixt in the middle.

Leeds, Huddersfield and Reading are all odds on to finish in the end of season play-offs with the race for the final spot seemingly between the Owls and seventh-placed Fulham.

“I do believe whoever finishes sixth out of Wednesday or Fulham will be the team that goes up in the play-offs,” said Warnock, whose Cardiff side face Wednesday on Good Friday.

“To finish sixth, either Wednesday or Fulham will have had to finish the season in good form. They can then take that into the play-offs. Momentum can be huge once they get under way.

“I also look at the others and they are not convincing at the moment. Garry Monk and David Wagner have done fantastic jobs but results have been a bit up and down lately – and I just don’t fancy Reading to beat anyone over two legs.

“That, to me, leaves whoever finishes sixth. We played Sheffield Wednesday very early after I joined Cardiff and they are a good footballing team. It was a tough game for us but also a tough game for them, I would imagine.

“I am expecting it to be similar again at Hillsborough.”