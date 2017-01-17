Demoted referee Mike Dean chosen to officiate Leeds United trip to Barnsley

Mike Dean will referee the Yorkshire derby between Leeds United and Barnsley this Saturday after being demoted to the Championship.

The 48-year-old came under fire during the festive period over a number of high profile decisions.

Dean controversially sent West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli against Manchester United - a decision which was later overturned - and opted against dismissing Everton's Ross Barkley for a late challenge on Jordan Henderson in the Merseyside derby.

The veteran official has been in charge of two matches since United's 2-0 win over West Ham and both have passed without incident.

But that has not stopped the FA's decision to drop him down the Championship this weekend.

Dean has officiated Leeds on 23 times during his refereeing career and only brandished one red card - when he sent Mark Viduka off for a second yellow against Leicester City in April 2004.

He last took charge of United in the FA Cup tie against Sunderland in January 2015. His last league encounter involving Leeds saw the Whites fall to a 4-1 loss at Ipswich Town.

He also took charge of the Championship play-off final of 2006, which Watford won 3-0 to gain promotion to the Premier League.