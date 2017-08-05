Christiansen wants players to reward United’s loyal fans

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen is urging his Leeds United side to provide the club’s fans with “extra motivation” to lend more magnificent support in the forthcoming season.

Leeds have sold a club record number of season tickets for a Championship campaign and an away allocation of 4,800 was sold in just 15 minutes for Sunday’s season opener at Bolton Wanderers.

Christiansen has already been impressed and the head coach is now urging his team to reward his side’s followers with impressive displays on the pitch as the Whites look to better last season’s Championship finish of seventh under Garry Monk.

Asked how important the club’s fans would be for the forthcoming campaign, Christiansen told the YEP: “It’s very important. In all the teams, the ones who have the possibility to have this support has more chances, especially at home.

“I also got the information about how massive they support the team in the away games. But we need to give them something.

“They are supporters, they will come but we have to give them extra motivation to come and support the team.”

Former APOEL and AEK Larnaca boss Christiansen has now been in charge of United for 51 days and the 44-year-old Dane says he is continually learning as he gains more experience with the Whites.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” said Christiansen of his time at Leeds so far.

“Every day you learn something new. We also came into a club where the structure now is changing. New chairman and owner, everything is new for the club and for me of course.

“But the way that the club is handling the situation, they are ambitious, they want to achieve the things in the near-future.”

The head coach is now counting down the hours to his first competitive game in charge which will come in front of the Sky cameras at Bolton.

Asked what sort of emotions he will be feeling come Sunday afternoon, Christiansen said: “I came here to Leeds because my ambition is to grow and I believe that coming here is an important step in my career as coach at my young age.

“I’ve only been head coach three years, but it’s not so much about that, it’s also the experience that I got as a player that can bring me further.

“The excitement of being in this league is very important and to have the possibility now on Sunday to be the head coach of Leeds in this Championship, for me is very important.

“I signed for two years with one more year’s option. My intention is always when I make a contract to fulfil that.

“All the coaches want to coach in the best leagues and England of course is one of them.”