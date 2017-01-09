Cambridge United v Leeds United - Haven’t we met before? A short history ...

THERE have only been four competitive fixtures between Leeds United and Cambridge United, all coming over a two-year period in the 1980s

The period when the two locked horns were not the most memorable of times for either club, with Leeds enjoying the better of the spoils. Here, we take a quick look at each of those games.

READ MORE - Cambridge United v Leeds United - All you need to know about Monday’s FA Cup clash

READ MORE - Flashback: Leeds United - FIVE FA Cup Third Round crackers

READ MORE - Leeds boss Monk not expecting big cash injection from investor Radrizzani

READ MORE - Flashback: Whatever happened to ... Cyril Chapuis?

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Yorkshire Evening Post

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook Page

Follow YEPSportsdesk on Twitter

See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP on Instagram.