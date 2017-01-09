Cambridge United v Leeds United: Eight changes but Jansson starts on cusp of ban

HEAD coach Garry Monk has made eight changes to his Leeds United side for tonight’s FA Cup third round clash at Cambridge United - but Pontus Jansson starts at centre-back.

Jansson is one booking away from picking up a two-game ban for earning ten yellow cards but still starts at the heart of defence alongside Liam Cooper who replaces Kyle Bartley who drops to the bench.

Gaetano Berardi and Souleymane Doukara are the only other two Leeds players to keep their place in the side and the Whites are completely without skipper Liam Bridcutt plus Charlie Taylor, Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and Hadi Sacko.

Top scorer Chris Wood starts on the bench with Marcus Antonsson given a rare start upfront.

Marco Silvestri takes the place of Rob Green in goal while Tyler Denton comes in for Ayling with Denton set to play at left back as Berardi switches to right back.

Kalvin Phillips and Matt Grimes will form United’s defensive midfield though Eunan O’Kane returns from injury to take his place on the bench.

Alex Mowatt is also given a rare start and is set to play in the no 10 position with Doukara and Stuart Dallas out wide.

Right back Lewie Coyle also returns from injury to take his place among the substitutes, along with Ronaldo Vieira and Kemar Roofe.

Leeds United team v Cambridge: Silvestri, Denton, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Grimes, Phillips, Mowatt, Dallas, Doukara, Antonsson. Subs: Green, Bartley, Coyle, Vieira, O’Kane, Roofe, Wood.