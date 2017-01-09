Cambridge United 1 Leeds United 2 - How Twitter and Facebook reacted to the Whites’ FA Cup victory

IT was tough going but Leeds United were able to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at League Two Cambridge United.

They will now face Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon away in the fourth round. Here is how social media reacted to Leeds’s win on Monday night. Do you agree with any of the comments?

Marcus Antonsson breaks free from Leon Legge. Picture Bruce Rollinson

