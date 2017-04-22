Burton Albion v Leeds United: Three changes as Bridcutt fails to make the bench

LEEDS United head coach Garry Monk has made three changes to the team that fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wolves - with no place in the 18 for captain Liam Bridcutt.

As expected, Ronaldo Vieira comes back in to the midfield two but there is no place at all for Bridcutt.

Vieira will play alongside Kalvin Phillips, protecting the central defensive partnership of Pontus Jansson - one yellow card away from a three-game ban - and Kyle Bartley.

Souleymane Doukara replaces Alfonso Pedraza on the left wing, with Pedraza dropping to the bench.

There is change to the back four, as well, with Charlie Taylor starting at left-back ahead of Gaetano Berardi.

Marcus Antonsson makes a rare appearance on the bench at the Pirelli.