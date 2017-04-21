Burton Albion v Leeds United: Clough has nothing but praise for Monk’s achievements

BURTON Albion boss Nigel Clough feels his opposite number Garry Monk is ‘ahead of the plan’ at tomorrow’s visitors Leeds United, despite having dropped out of the Championship’s top six.

United visit sixth-bottom Burton needing three wins from their final games to mathematically guarantee a play-off spot having fallen out of the top six for the first time since November.

Garry Monk.

But Clough believes Monk has already exceeded expectations at Leeds by merely getting into contention for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

“Garry Monk has a done a great job, possibly ahead of their plan doing so well in his first season,” said Clough, who enjoyed six wins from six games against Leeds as Derby County boss. “I don’t feel like they’ve played that bad, just Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham have played well. We had a lot of battles over the years against Leeds with Derby.

“It’s a big game for both teams on Saturday with them slipping out the play-off places.”

Monk has backed Leeds to rise to the challenge of slipping out of the play-offs, in typical Whites fashion. Monk reasoned: “I know that this club, when it has a challenge put in front of it, it comes together. The fans will be ready to support the boys and give everything like the players will be.”