Burton Albion 2 Leeds United 1: Whites crash to devastating Brewers loss

Leeds United crashed to a devastating 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium which left the Whites three points outside the Championship play-off places with two games to go.

The Whites were blown away in three frantic second half minutes in which Marvin Sordell and Michael Kightly both scored.

Kyle Bartley’s goal a minute after this salvaged some hope but Garry Monk’s side now have it all to do and are three points off the playoffs in seventh.

The first chance of the game fell to Pablo Hernandez who fired over the bar from the top of the box after good work from Luke Ayling,

Leeds had the ball in the net on 10 minutes.

Kyle Bartley won his header just before Burton keeper Stephen Bywater, sending the ball across goal for Chris Wood to head in from close range.

Referee Darren Bond disallowed the goal, with hints of offside and no suspicion of a foul in the corner.

The next chance came in the 33rd minute, when Luke Ayling headed narrowly wide at the back post after another Bartley header sailed across goal.

In first half injury-time, Kalvin Phillips struck well over the crossbar. In truth, Leeds struggled for much penetration behind the Burton back three.

Hadi Sacko was introduced on the hour mark as the attritional pattern of the game continued.

Leeds created perhaps their best chance of the game on 64 minutes.

Charlie Taylor ran down the left and put in a clever cross with the outside of his foot which found Hernandez, who couldn’t quite adjust to guide his header into the far corner.

The Whites enjoyed an extended spell of pressure, as Pontus Jansson headed narrowly wide from page a Hernandez corner with what was a great chance.

The game exploded into life on 75 minutes.

Sordell shrugged off a challenge, turned on the edge of the box and fired home, low, into the bottom right corner past Rob Green’s despairing dive to give Burton the lead.

90 seconds later, Sordell drove down the middle of the park and played in substitute Michael Kightly, who slid home with his left foot to make it two.

A matter of moments later Leeds had a goal back as Kyle Bartley turned in from a yard at the back post after Wood had got a nick on a cross.

The Whites pushed for an equaliser and Kemar Roofe thought he had got one but was foiled twice from six yards out.

Burton broke on the visitors and Luke Varney had a couple of stabs at firing past Green but was denied by the keeper’s legs.