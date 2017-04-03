Brentford v Leeds United: Whites defender back in frame to face Bees

Luke Ayling will return to Leeds United’s squad after a two-match ban tomorrow, offering Garry Monk a welcome defensive option ahead of the club’s clash with mid-table Brentford.

Ayling, who was punished for accumulating 10 yellow cards last month, completed his suspension during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Reading and is in contention to start at right-back tomorrow evening.

United’s bench at the Madejski Stadium was devoid of any defenders after Pontus Jansson joined Ayling in missing the game.

Jansson was due to be among the substitutes on Saturday but pulled out of the squad after complaining of a hamstring problem on the morning of the match.

Young right-back Lewie Coyle has only recently returned from injury and was not included in Monk’s 18, but Leeds are hoping to see Jansson passed fit for the trip to Brentford.

And Ayling is vying with Gaetano Berardi for a place on the right side of Monk’s defence.

United’s head coach is likely to make a handful of changes after Saturday’s loss to promotion rivals Reading, but he aided his side’s preparation by keeping them ‘down south’ over the weekend.

“We’re just trying to help the players prepare,” Monk said.

“If we’d travelled back up and then travelled back down in a day’s time – we’re trying to make them as fresh as we can.”

Brentford manager Dean Smith is also likely to shuffle his side after a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Smith has steered Brentford away from the Championship’s relegation fight and he paid tribute to Monk’s impact as Leeds head coach.

“They’re right up there,” he said. “Garry Monk has done a fantastic job.

“He’s a former team-mate of mine from when we both played at Sheffield Wednesday and he did well at Swansea City. He’s doing very well now at Leeds.

“We’ll have to make sure the players recover and look at the squad to see if we can get some fresh legs out there.”