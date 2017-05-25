BREAKING: Garry Monk resigns as Leeds United boss

Garry Monk has dramatically quit as Leeds United head coach just days after the takeover of the club by Andrea Radrizzani.

Monk tendered his resignation as Leeds prepared to activate a clause allowing them to extend his contract at to the end of next season.

Radrizzani has accepted Monk’s resignation and allowed the 38-year-old, who guided Leeds to seventh place in the Championship this season, to leave for no compensation.

In a statement Leeds said they were “shocked and disappointed”, claiming that meetings between Monk and Radrizzani this week had “made it clear that Garry was considering life beyond Leeds United as at no time did Garry wish to discuss terms for a longer contract.”

Monk’s initial deal, which was signed last June, ran for 12 months and included a clause allowing Leeds to extend it by a further year.

Radrizzani intended to exercise the option tomorrow but Monk was understood to be looking for a more substantial commitment and sources close to him said he was disappointed by the proposal to invoke the 12-month extension rather than hand him a long-term contract.

Speaking yesterday, Radrizzani, who secured full control of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon, told the YEP: “I think in my opinion it’s fair to have time to know each other because I’m starting now. I never had a chance to know him.

“His first full season was last year and he was happy to give the club the option to continue. I don’t see any problem with us having this period and then, with more time and calm, discuss an extension. I don’t see a problem. If he has a different opinion then I’m also keen and flexible to listen.”

Today’s statement from Leeds read: “We are shocked and disappointed by Garry’s decision but his resignation has been reluctantly accepted by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

“Andrea made it clear to the media yesterday that his intention was to exercise the club's option to extend the manager's contract for another 12 months and immediately begin negotiations for a longer-term deal.

“Mr Radrizzani has met with Garry twice since taking over at Elland Road earlier this week and during the second meeting yesterday it became clear that Garry was considering life beyond Leeds United, as at no time did Garry wish to discuss terms for a longer contract.

“Following that meeting yesterday Garry’s agent requested that the option was not exercised and his resignation was received this morning.

“Whilst we are deeply saddened by Garry’s decision, there is no individual bigger than our club and we will now begin a process to identify and appoint a new head coach to take the club to the next level.

“We thank Garry for his contribution during his time at Leeds United, we are disappointed that would could not continue on this journey together.”

Monk was the first head coach in three years to see out a full season at Elland Road, taking Leeds to seventh in the table with a total of 75 points.

A late dip in which United won one of their last eight games denied the club an appearance in the play-offs.

Monk had consistently maintained that he would only commit to Leeds if the club’s strategy under Radrizzani’s matched his own ideas, saying earlier this month: “I’ve got the experience of a year at Leeds so it’ll be about seeing if their views are aligned with mine and seeing what their vision is.”