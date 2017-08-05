Borthwick-Jackson undergoes medical ahead of Leeds move

Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is poised to join Leeds United on a season-long loan after undergoing a medical last night.

Leeds are putting the finishing touches to a deal which will make Borthwick-Jackson their 10th first-team signing of the summer and add cover on the left side of Thomas Christiansen’s defence.

Manchester United's Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (right).

United have been short of options in that area since losing Charlie Taylor to Burnley but Borthwick-Jackson’s arrival will provide competition for Gaetano Berardi.

The transfer is also set to clear the way for young Leeds left-back Tyler Denton to join League Two club Port Vale on a season’s loan next week.

Denton signed a new three-year deal at Elland Road yesterday but is unlikely to feature under Christiansen this season following United’s move for Borthwick-Jackson.

Leeds have been monitoring the 20-year-old for the past month and stepped into sign him after Manchester United agreed to sanction his departure to the Championship for the second time in two years.

Borthwick-Jackson was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers last season but played only seven times.

Leeds head coach Christiansen confirmed his interest in Borthwick-Jackson ahead of he defender’s medical yesterday, saying: “I’ve seen him a few times. He’s a very good player and homegrown which is very important.”