Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United: Key trio missing as Wiedwald, Alioski and Pennington make debuts

STUART DALLAS, Ronaldo Vieira and Liam Bridcutt are all missing from the match-day 18 for Leeds United’s Championship opener at Bolton Wanderers.

Bridcutt, last season’s club captain, did not travel on the team bus and neither did Marcus Antonsson and Souleymane Doukara who are also missing from the 18.

But Dallas and Vieira were both on the Whites team bus but do not appear in the starting line up or on the bench.

New signing Felix Wiedwald has been given the nod over Rob Green to start in goal while Kalvin Phillips will partner Eunan O’Kane in centre midfield.

Ezgjan Alioski will make his full Leeds debut on the left wing with Kemar Roofe handed a start on the opposite flank.

Pablo Hernandez gets the call over Samuel Saiz for the no 10 position while Everton loanee Matthew Pennington also makes his full Whites debut alongside Liam Cooper at centre back.

Cooper captains the side and the back five is completed by Luke Ayling at right back and Gaetano Berardi at left back.

Leeds United team v Bolton: Wiedwald, Ayling, Pennington, Cooper, Berardi, O’Kane, Phillips, Roofe, Hernandez, Alioski, Wood. Subs: Green, Anita, Saiz, Sacko, Shaughnessy, Klich, Ekuban.