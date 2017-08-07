Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: YEP Jury verdicts

Our YEP Jury have their say on Leeds United’s 3-2 opening day victory at Bolton Wanderers.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, that is a tricky one to analyse!

The first thing to say though is that any away win is a good one and hard as we made it look that is a great way to get off the mark.

Leeds United looked good in spells – something we often said last season – but there were times when we did the wrong thing and defensively we didn’t look comfortable against the high balls Bolton pumped at us.

We have to hope the injuries sustained by Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington are not serious as they left us looking very short in that department.

The overriding temptation is to say the game was more about how poor Bolton looked than how well Leeds played on the day.

The bright spots from the day were the performances of Eunan O’Kane, Kemar Roofe, Liam Cooper and my man of the match by a country mile, Luke Ayling.

The way we took the goals was encouraging too.

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

MATTHEW EVANS

There will have been a lot of confusion for a certain section of the Leeds United support as Liam Cooper captained the team to victory and Kalvin Phillips chipped in with two goals at Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

We can’t get too carried away, this is game one of 46 and Bolton were fairly dreadful, but the signs are there that Leeds know what they’re doing this year.

Pleasingly, it was clear that Thomas Christiansen has taken the best bits of last season’s setup and built on it and that’s a canny move when managers with bigger egos would have gone for all out revolution over sensible evolution.

The injuries to Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington soured the result somewhat but this was a good opening display with Luke Ayling, Eunan O’Kane and Kalvin Phillips the stand outs. Phillips takes man of the match for his two goals and to upset the haters.

Here’s to more of the same in the coming weeks, starting off with Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash at Michael Brown’s Port Vale.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds started the 2017/18 season with a hard fought 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers, the win might have consequences as Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington were injured and look to have injuries that may keep them out for a period of time. Leeds’ need for extra defensive cover, and they need it now!

Leeds were ahead on seven minutes, a training ground routine expertly converted by Kalvin Phillips. Wood then grabbed his first goal of the season when he headed in Ezgjan Alioski’s header.

Bolton replied when poor defending allowed Gary Madine to head in from a corner, within minutes Phillips increased Leeds’ lead when Wood set him up to score. Conor Shaughnessy gave away a needless penalty to give Bolton a way back into the game. Pablo Hernandez was unlucky when his beautiful curled shot tested the Bolton woodwork.

As much as they tried Leeds couldn’t increase their lead and Bolton sustained pressure on the Leeds goal but they couldn’t equalise.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

GARY NEWBOULD

Leeds United registered a welcome three points from an entertaining victory at the Macron Stadium against Bolton Wanderers to kick off their Championship campaign for 2017/18.

The opening exchanges reflected both team colours, more like an opening gambit in a game of chess before a well worked corner routine was Kalvin Phillips give United the lead. On the half hour Chris Wood was soon back in the groove to double the advantage.

The Whites were dealt a set back when Gaetano Berardi was carried from the field with a dislocated shoulder.

On 39 minutes poor marking from a corner saw the home side half the arrears, however just three minutes later Kalvin Phillips doubled his tally for the day and indeed his United career to restore the two-goal advantage.

In the second half Adam Le Fondre’s penalty ensured a nervous last 20 minutes, however United thankfully hung on.

Welcome to the crazy world of the Championship, Thomas Christiansen!

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United set up more adventurously than last season with Kalvin Phillips playing further forward.

This was to result in him scoring two great goals. The first came after a clever short corner from Pablo Hernandez. Phillips hit a fine volley into the top corner of the net. Chris Wood added a second after good work from the lively Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds looked unstoppable before conceding a goal to Gary Madine after a corner. Almost immediately though Phillips struck again after being set up by Wood.

A great first half was spoiled when Gaetano Berardi was carried off. He was replaced by the excellent Vurnon Anita.

United’s defence was further depleted when Matthew Pennington was forced to hobble offthe field.

He was replaced by Conoer Shaughnessy who unfortunately gave away a penalty after checking Madine. Adam Le Fondre converted, setting up an anxious finish.

Thrilling stuff. Bring on Port Vale and Preston.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.