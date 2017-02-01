Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United: Ten changes as Hernandez starts on bench and only Dallas keeps his place

PABLO Hernandez starts on the bench as head coach Garry Monk makes ten changes to the side that lost at Sutton United for tonight’s Championship clash at Blackburn Rovers.

Kemar Roofe instead starts at no 10 for Leeds for whom only left winger Stuart Dallas keeps his place after the loss at non-league Sutton.

Charlie Taylor once again misses out altogether with his Achilles injury while Liam Cooper serves a one-game ban after being sent off against Sutton.

New signings Alfonso Pedraza and Mo Barrow were not signed in time to feature at Ewood Park.

Rob Green takes back over in goal, behind a back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Kyle Bartley and Gaetano Berardi.

Captain Liam Bridcutt and Eunan O’Kane will play in front of the back four in midfield with Dallas and Hadi Sacko on the flanks.

Top scorer Chris Wood resumes the lone striking role in front of no 10 Roofe.

Leeds team v Blackburn: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, O’Kane, Bridcutt, Dallas, Sacko, Roofe, Wood. Silvestri, Coyle, Vieira, Hernandez, Phillips, Doukara, Antonsson.