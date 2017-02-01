Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United: Boss Coyle hoping it’s third-time lucky against Whites

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle believes his side are due the rub of the green against Leeds United tonight, saying he felt “aggrieved” to have lost both previous meetings with the Elland Road club this season.

Blackburn and Leeds will meet for the third time in five months at Ewood Park this evening with Rovers fighting to escape the Championship’s relegation places and United looking to consolidated their position in the play-offs.

Leeds have already beaten Blackburn on two occasions since August, once in the Championship and again in the League Cup’s third round, but Coyle claimed the league fixture had turned on an early foul by United goalkeeper Rob Green which the Blackburn boss thought deserved a red card. Coyle, whose team are locked in a fight for survival with only 25 points from 27 matches, said: “We’ve played them twice already and felt aggrieved on both occasions to have lost by the odd goal.

“This gives an opportunity to go and reverse that and we know that if we’re at our best we’re capable of winning the game.

“In the league game, Robert Green should have been sent off within the first five minutes when he fouled Sam Gallagher outside the box so they’re the little things that sometimes go for and against you.

“They did for Leeds on that occasion so if there’s any luck to be had it should be on our part.”

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao and experienced striker Marvin Emnes are expected to feature in Blackburn squad after agreeing deals at Ewood Park ahead of the transfer deadline. Emnes, who scored against Leeds in Rovers’ 2-1 Championship defeat at Elland Road in September, has returned to Blackburn for a second loan spell from Swansea City while Joao linked up with Coyle’s squad for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent deal.

Coyle also targeted RC Lens defender Abdoul Ba in the final few hours of the January window.