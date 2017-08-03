Search

Big Kick-Off: Leeds United’s new signings under the microscope

PERMANENT MOVE: Pontus Jansson completed his move to Leeds United after a successful loan spell last season
PERMANENT MOVE: Pontus Jansson completed his move to Leeds United after a successful loan spell last season
0
Have your say

New boss Thomas Christiansen has been a busy man in the summer transfer window as he has tried to put his stamp on the Leeds United squad.

But how will they fit into his plans? Chief football writer Phil Hay puts the recruits under the microscope.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Big Kick-Off: Intrigue awaits as Leeds United gamble on a continental heart

Last season's ever-present Championship goalkeeper, Rob Green. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Phil Hay: My verdict on Leeds United squad assembled by new boss Thomas Christiansen