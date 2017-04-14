Betting guide: Leeds United unfancied by bookmakers to down Newcastle United

Leeds United are long odds to gain a ninth away win of the season in Good Friday's crunch encounter at Championship title contenders Newcastle United.

The Whites have been priced as big as 9/2 to gain victory at St James's Park despite sitting just 12 points and three places below their hosts.

The Magpies are odds on to do the double over Garry Monk's Whites, having beaten them 2-0 at Elland Road, despite the likely absence of topscorer and player of the year nominee Dwight Gayle.

Unibet are offering the shortest odds on a Newcastle win of 9/13 with prices widely ranging from 7/10 to 8/11.

A draw, which was widely predicted by the Yorkshire Evening Post jury, has widely been priced at 11/4 with leading bookmakers Bet365 offering longer odds of 14/5.

Despite Newcastle confirming Gayle's absence, some company's have still made the livewire striker favourite to score first at 3/1.

Value has been offered for Leeds United goalmachine Chris Wood to hit the net first with SkyBet offering big odds of 7-1.

The Kiwi is also favourable odds to find the net at anytime during the match with Ladbrokes as short as 11/5 for him to add to his 27-goal tally.

Fans fancying a Chris Wood hat-trick may look at a sizable 90/1 offering from William Hill – with BetVictor and BetFred more concerned at 33/1.

Newcastle to win 1-0 is the shortest price (5/1) in the correct score listings, with a 1-1 draw around the 6/1 mark.

For Leeds to pinch a 1-0 win, fans may fancy a flutter at 14/1 top price at SkyBet.