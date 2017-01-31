Barrow wheels in for Leeds United

Leeds United have tonight signed Swansea City forward Modou Barrow on loan for the rest of the season, the club’s second deadline-day deal.

Barrow completed a move to Leeds less than three hours before this evening’s 11pm deadline, following Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza into Elland Road.

Leeds United's head coach Garry Monk has made two signings on deadline day.

Pedraza put pen to paper on a half-season loan from Valencia earlier this afternoon and Barrow’s deal was finalised after Leeds failed with a long-running attempt to bring in striker Ashley Fletcher from West Ham.

Barrow worked under Garry Monk while United’s head coach was manager of Swansea, turning professional in 2014 at a time when Monk was still a player at the Liberty Stadium.

He has featured 18 times in the Premier League this season but was made available by Swansea after recent changes to their management team. Newcastle United looked at signing him but cooled on Barrow after turning their attention to Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.

Barros, a 24-year-old Gambia international, will not been registered in time for tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn Rovers but, like Pedraza, is expected to feature in the squad for Sunday’s derby at Huddersfield Town.