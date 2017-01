Leeds United's unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end after a pulsating 3-2 defeat at the hands of Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Chief football writer Phil Hay has analysed the performances from both sides. Do you agree with his ratings from the match?

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK | Leeds United - YEP

TWITTER | @YEPSportsdesk

INSTAGRAM | @leedsunitedyep