Aston Villa v Leeds United - Cooper in for Bartley as Monk makes one change

LIAM COOPER replaces the injured Kyle Bartley as head coach Garry Monk makes one change to his team for tonight’s Championship clash at Aston Villa.

Bartley needed treatment during and after Monday’s 4-1 win over Preston North End following a clash of heads with right-back Luke Ayling in the second half.

.

Head coach Garry Monk said afterwards that the collision would not prevent Bartley from featuring against Villa but the on loan Swansea City player has also picked up a minor knee injury which has forced his omission form tonight’s 18-man squad.

Cooper will partner Pontus Jansson at the heart of the Leeds defence but Charlie Taylor is also missing from the 18 having picked up an injury to his Achilles while Eunan O’Kane continues to be sidelined by his groin problem.

Top scorer Chris Wood, who has only recently returned from a hamstring injury, again starts on the bench, as does Pablo Hernandez.

Souleymane Doukara starts up front, just in front of Kemar Roofe in the no 10 role.

Kalvin Phillips is again preferred to Ronaldo Vieira to partner captain Liam Bridcutt in centre midfield.

In Taylor’s absence, Gaetano Berardi again starts at left back, with Luke Ayling at right back and Rob Green in goal.

Stuart Dallas and Hadi Sacko will start on the wings while there is a place on the bench for the recalled Alex Mowatt.

Former Leeds United striker Ross McCormack only makes the bench for Villa.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt (c), Sacko, Roofe, Dallas, Doukara. Subs: Silvestri, Denton, Vieira, Hernandez, Mowatt, Wood, Antonsson.

Aston Villa: Bunn, Hutton, Chester (c), Baker, Amavi, Bacuna, Jedinak, Westwood, Grealish, Kodjia, Ayew. Subs: Elphick, Agbonlahor, Gestede, Gardner, Adomah, McCormack, Gollini.