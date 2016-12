Jonathan Kodjia scored a late penalty as Aston Villa preserved their unbeaten home record with a 1-1 draw against high-flying Leeds in a pulsating Championship clash.

Leeds were on course to collect another three points in their fight for promotion courtesy of Pontus Jansson’s header in the early stages of the second half.

Liam Bridcutt breaks forward at Villa Park. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But the visitors were forced to settle for only one after stand-in centre-back Liam Cooper handled and Kodjia dispatched his spot-kick for his ninth goal of the season.