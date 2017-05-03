Andrea Radrizzani edges closer to complete control of Leeds United

ANDREA RADRIZZANI is closing in on 100 per cent control of Leeds United after “positive talks” with Massimo Cellino over a complete takeover.

Radrizzani and Cellino are locked in negotiations about a deal which would see Cellino relinquish his 50 per cent share in United and quit the club after three years in charge.

The 60-year-old, who purchased a majority stake in Leeds in 2014, diluted his equity in January by agreeing a 50-50 split of shares with fellow Italian Radrizzani.

Their share purchase agreement gave Radrizzani the right to acquire all remaining shares at the end of this season and the 42-year-old is pursuing that option with a view to buying Cellino out before the end of the month.

A source at Elland Road told the YEP: “Positive talks have been held between Massimo Cellino and Andrea Radrizzani over a full takeover of the club, but no deal is concluded yet.”

Cellino’s tenure as owner has been marred by controversy and attempts by different governing bodies to ban him from running Leeds and his appearance at Elland Road have been fleeting since his sale of a 50 per cent stake to Radrizzani.

Massimo Cellino, Ben Mansford and Andrea Radrizzani, pictured at Elland Road back in January. Picture: Simon Hulme

At the time of that agreement, the former Cagliari owner gave a clear hint that a full buy-out was coming, saying: “He’s 20 years (younger) than me. That’s important because I’m getting a little bit old. For us he gives a longer future than you have with me.”

The future of head coach Garry Monk is one of the issues awaiting Radrizzani’s attention amid the on-going attempt to secure full control from Cellino.

Monk is close to the end of his 12-month contract and Leeds are expected to seek talks with him after his squad finish the season at Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

Radrizzani’s initial plan to open discussions with Monk in June has been brought forward following United’s failure to qualify for the Championship play-offs.

Monk has been linked with the vacancy at managerless Norwich City in the past week, the side who ended United’s play-off bid with a 3-3 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, but Norwich are reported to have held initial talks with Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill about the job.