Andrea Radrizzani appointed to Leeds United board

ANDREA RADRIZZANI has been appointed to Leeds United’s board following his purchase of a 50 per cent stake in the club.

Radrizzani’s appointment as a Leeds director was confirmed by Companies House this morning, seven days on from the completion of his co-ownership deal with Massimo Cellino.

Andrea Radrizzani, back row middle, alongside new Leeds director Andre Tegner, back row right, during United's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in November.

The 42-year-old’s purchase of a stake in United was fronted by his investment firm Aser Group Holding and he is joined on the board by two other Aser employees, lawyer Feng Ze Yeh and Andre Tegner, Aser’s head of investments and strategies.

Tegner attended Leeds’ 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in November with Radrizzani.

In the wake of the new appointments - made on December 30, according to Companies House - two other directors have left the Elland Road boardroom.

Cellino’s son Edoardo and Italian Giampaolo Caboni - appointed by Eleonora Sport Limited after Cellino was banned by the Football League in January 2015 - have both resigned.

Edoardo Cellino's involvement at board level was the cause of occasional controversy and he was banned and fined by the Football Association in April of last year after calling a supporter a "spastic" and a "moron" in social media posts.

Aser’s representatives now make up half of a new six-man board. Cellino remains as a director along with Daniel Arty, his American financial advisor, and Niccolo Baratierri Di San Pietro, a representative of the Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) who joined while Gulf Finance House was a minority shareholder at Leeds.

Radrizzani’s 50 per cent buy-out of Cellino was completed last Wednesday after several months of negotiations.

The deal was agreed with a view to a full takeover, with Radrizzani securing an option to acquire Cellino’s remaining shares at the end of this season.

Radrizzani planned to travel to England this week and he is expected to meet head coach Garry Monk at Thorp Arch tomorrow. He will attend Friday’s Championship game against Derby.

Cellino, meanwhile, is edging closer towards the start of an 18-month ban imposed on him by the Football Association for his role in sanctioning an illegal payment during the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014,

Cellino, who is in the process of appealing is punishment, is due to resign as a club director and begin his suspension on February 1.