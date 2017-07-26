Kick-off: How our Evo Stik League clubs are gearing up for the 2017-18 campaign

AHEAD of the the Evo Stik League 2017-18 campaign, we take a look at what our local sides have been up to during the summer and how they are shaping up for when the season kicks off on August 12.

Thomas Ritchie looks at changes in personnel - both on and off the field - as well as the opening few fixtures for Farsley Celtic, Brighouse Town, Ossett Albion, Ossett Town, Tadcaster Albion and Frickley Athletic.