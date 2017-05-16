Rooney’s younger brother agrees permanent Guiseley transfer

Midfielder John Rooney has agreed to Guiseley on a permanent basis from Wrexham.

Liverpool-born Rooney, 26, started out like his brother Wayne in the Everton Academy at the age of six. He then moved to Macclesfield Town before trying to forge a career in the USA. He joined the Major League Soccer Draft in December 2010 and signed for New York Red Bulls making his debut in April, 2011.

Rooney moved on to join Orlando City in January 2012 and it was with that club that he won his first championship. After leaving Orlando Rooney signed a contract with Barnsley in October 2012.

The midfielder signed for Bury in July 2013 and has also played for Chester and Wrexham before joining the Lions on loan last season.

Rooney scored on his debut for Guiseley in the 2-1 win over Sutton on 14th February taking his tally for the season to 12 in the National League.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood said: “John has shown his commitment to Guiseley and the model we have for moving forward. He has bought in to what we have planned for the progression of the club. He brings quality and desire to our squad and he will be a popular signing with our fans who immediately took to him when he came for his loan spell.”