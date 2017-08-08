Narrow defeat disappoints Guiseley boss Lockwood

Guiseley suffered their first National League loss of the season after being defeated 1-0 by hosts Gateshead last night.

Lions m anager Adam Lockwood said he was disappointed with the result, which followed a 2-2 home draw against Ebbsfleet on the opening Saturday.

“I thought our performance levels were good at times but in the end we haven’t left with anything.

“The goal we conceded is from a corner and we need to assess that because we should be doing better there.”

Guiseley thought they had taken an early lead, when a Kevan Hurst cross found Reece Thompson who converted the chance, but he was adjudged to have been offside.

The hosts had a good chance of their own through ex-FC Halifax Town man Jordan Burrow, who headed narrowly wide when well placed.

They then had an even better opportunity when former Guiseley winger Jordan Preston picked out Danny Johnson who deflected the effort off the crossbar and out of play.

Guiseley though saw Alex Purver’s flick header hit off the surface and had to be held by Gateshead stopper James Montgomery just before half-time.

An encouraging first-half for Guiseley was met by the hosts starting very brightly in the second half and they soon took the lead when captain Niall Byrne had a free header from a corner and scored.

Lockwood made changes and pushed players forward to try and create the chances, with a Lee Molyneux free-kick testing Montgomery at his near post.

Guiseley had one more chance with Reece Thompson bearing down on goal but his shot lacked any pace and that was how the match finished.

Gateshead: Montgomery, Vassell, Williams, Byrne, Fyfield, Tinkler, Penn, McLaughlin, Burrow, Johnson (Peniket 78) Preston. Subs not used: Horsfall, Green, Hanford, Mellish.

Guiseley (4-4-2): Maxted, Brown, Lowe, Lawlor, Williams, Hurst (Mulhern 59), Purver (Correia 71) Hatfield, Rooney, (Mcfadzean 78) Molyneux, Thompson Subs not used: East, Atkinson.

Referee: Glen Hart.

Harrogate Town went top of the National North table after a 2-0 win at North Ferriby United.