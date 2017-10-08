Mulhern’s on the spot to earn Guiseley an away point

Guiseley gained a late point in a 1-1 National League draw at Maidstone United thanks to a penalty from Frank Mulhern.

Guiseley started brightly and should have been a goal up in the opening minutes, with Mike Fondop – who scored on his debut on Tuesday – forcing Maidstone goalkeeper Lee Worgan into a smart save.

The hosts took the lead with their first chance of the game. A misplaced pass was picked up by Zevon Hines who was able to round Jonny Maxted and fire home.

Despite going a goal down, Guiseley again had another fine chance when a Rob Atkinson effort was deflected and went wide of the goal.

Atkinson also had an effort blocked in the second half as Guiseley pressed for an equaliser but Maidstone should have doubled their lead but Hines missed a great chance for the hosts.

But Mulhern’s late penalty ensured Guiseley didn’t leave empty handed ahead of a week off from League action due to the FA Cup.

After the game Guiseley boss Paul Cox said: “It is a good point considering when we scored, in terms of performance, we had chances and more chances then they did, we showed a good attitude to keep on going.”

“It is another case where we need to be a little better in both boxes but it is something to build on.”

Elsewhere in the National League, Adam Morgan came off the bench to earn 10-man FC Halifax Town a point as they drew 1-1 at Boreham Wood.

In National North, Harrogate Town opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table with a 2-1 victory at Curzon Ashton.

Substitute Mitch Curry’s 87th-minute winner proved decisive for Town after Joe Leesley had opened the scoring for the visitors before Curzon equalised through Chris Rowney.

Bradford Park Avenue were held to a 1-1 home draw against Kidderminster with Adam Nowakowski’s opener cancelled out on the stroke of half-time by Emmanuel Sonupe.

In the Evo-Stik Premier Division, Farsley Celtic made it three wins in a row as James Walshaw hit a brace to secure a 2-0 victory against Nantwich Town, keeping their first clean sheet since September 12, writes THOMAS RITCHIE.

Farsley clicked into gear at the start of the second half with Luke Parkin at the centre of Farsley’s attack, as his corner was headed wide by Walshaw, before he fired an effort inches over the crossbar.

Farsley then managed to break the deadlock as Paul Walker helped the ball onto Walshaw who was on hand to slide home past Quinn.

The Celts should have secured the win with 10 minutes remaining, as Ben Atkinson led the Celtic break and crossed the ball to a wide-open Walshaw who sliced wide when it seemed easier to score.

However, Walshaw did double Farsley’s lead minutes later as he was put through on goal by Adam Porritt and calmly lobbed Nantwich shot stopper Quinn.

Substitute and assistant manager Mark Bett then almost added the icing to the cake in stoppage time, with his effort superbly saved by Quinn following Parkin’s cross.

In the FA Trophy, Jacob Hazel fired a hat-trick as Frickley Athletic eased to victory away to Sheffield FC, winning 3-0.

Ossett Town were also comfortable as they defeated Goole AFC 3-0. Alex Low scored the pick of the goals with an overhead kick, with Ashley Jackson and Danny South also scoring.

Ossett Albion will travel to Droylsden in an FA Trophy replay after they were held to a 1-1 draw. Amos Kabeya gave Albion a first-half lead, before Ciran Kilheeney scored in the second half to force a replay.

Brighouse Town crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 4-2 loss to Bamber Bridge. Brighouse found themselves 3-0 down at the break with Brad Carsley, Daniel Mooney and Alistair Waddecar hitting the target. Brighouse were given hope by Aidan Kirby and Rob Worrall, before Matthew Dudley sealed the win late on.

Tadcaster Albion were also knocked out as a Joshua Barrett own goal and Christopher Baguley strike sent Glossop North End through with a 2-0 victory.