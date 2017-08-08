Lockwood will continue to share the workload

ADAM LOCKWOOD will be happy to spread the load among his Guiseley squad in tonight’s National League encounter at Neil Aspin’s Gateshead.

After Saturday’s 2-2 opening-day home draw with Ebbsfleet, the Lions are afforded little respite with a midweek trip up the A1 to The Heed in their first league test on the road before rounding off the week with a lengthy trek to Aldershot Town.

Will Hatfield

All told, Lockwood’s side must fit in seven matches this month in a intense August schedule, which is likely to particularly test the resources of part-time sides in the division.

Lockwood is not one to bemoan his lot and is actually satisfied with the squad depth currently at his disposal.

It ensured that the Lions boss had some tough selection issues ahead of the opener with Ebbsfleet, with midfield duo Will Hatfield and Alex Purver both named on the bench alongside Danny East and Rob Atkinson.

Lockwood was candid enough to admit that he felt he did not get everything right in terms of his starting selection on Saturday, indicating the likelihood of him making one or two changes this evening against a side who Guiseley have failed to beat since being promoted to this level.

Lockwood said: “It is another tough test, like they always are.

“But we would like to think that we have assembled a group that hopefully can cope with that demand.

“There were some tough decisions (on Saturday).

“I got some right and some wrong as I will throughout the season.

“But it is good that we have got that as a club to give us the best chance to gain points and be where we want to be at the end of the season.

“As a group, I thought we did well and hopefully we will carry on doing well for the rest of the season.”

The character that Guiseley showed in their opener with Ebbsfleet when they came from behind to take a point, thanks to a strike from Reece Thompson also augurs well, according to the forward, afforded the fillip of a goal on his debut.

The former North Ferriby player said: “To come back and get the equaliser is a credit to all the lads and hopefully we can carry on that fighting spirit through the season.”

And on tonight’s game in the north-east, against an established National League side who have finished in the top ten for the past three seasons after losing out to Cambridge United in the play-off final in 2013-14, Thompson added: “Playing against all these big games tests us as players and a team and we will go out as we did on Saturday to try and get the three points and if we can’t do that, we will make sure we don’t lose the game and hopefully pick us as many positives as we can.”