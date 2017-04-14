Lions’ defeat pushes them back into mire

Guiseley are now just a point ahead of the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at National League rivals Braintree Town, writes Tom Feaheny.

The Lions boss Adam Lockwood, whose side next face Tranmere Rovers on Easter Monday, said: “It is frustrating for us, we have conceded two goals from corners, we knew losing against a fellow team near the bottom of the table is something we didn’t need.”

Guiseley’s Will Hatfield missed a good chance when well placed in the area, his shot on the run, hit the side of his foot and went a few yards wide of the goal.

The away side were showing their attacking intent with Adam Boyes leading the line well during the first half, he saw an effort saved by Sam Beasant.

It was a satisfactory first half for Guiseley but things soon took a turn for the worse.

Braintree took the lead with the first chance of the second half, when a cross found Jerome Okimo in the area and he was able to make contact with it to scramble it in.

And Town soon gained their second when a free-kick was headed across goal and found Michael Cheek who volleyed the ball in.

Braintree Town: Beasant, Braham-Barrett (Twardek 68) Clohessy, Corne (Farrell 90) Goodman, Okimo, Parry, Isaac, Lee, Midson, Cheek.

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Palmer, Lawlor, Williams, Wesolowsi, Walton (Purver 78) Hurst, Hatfield, Boyes (Rankine 70) Preston (Asamoah 60)

Referee: Constantine Hatzidakis