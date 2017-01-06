Lions boss Lockwood honoured

Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood has been named the Vanarama National League’s Manager of the Month award for December.

The rookie Lions boss enjoyed a successful month which saw his side go unbeaten in the league and cups

The 35 year-old’s run of success included a win over league leaders Lincoln City at Nethermoor, league draws against Chester and Woking, an FA Trophy win at Chorley and success in the West Riding County Cup.

Wakefield-born Lockwood was elevated to the managerial hot seat following the sacking of his former boss Marc Bower back in August, before being given the post permanently the following month.

Guiseley AFC Chairman Phil Rogerson said: “After an excellent run of results leading up to the toppling of league leaders Lincoln on Boxing Day it is gratifying that Adam’s efforts have been recognised is this way.

“I would like to add my personal congratulations to Adam and his team, both on and off the field, and hope that they can secure three points when Maidstone visit Nethermoor today.”