Guiseley’s fate still in their own hands after draw

Guiseley gained a crucial point as they drew 1-1 at Bromley – it means if they beat Solihull Moors next weekend they stay in the National League.

Guiseley made a terrible start to the match as Bradley Goldberg scored with the first attack of the game. He held off two defenders and hit an effort into the right hand corner of the goal.

Adam Lockwood.

Will Hatfield was then substituted for Jordan Preston with just 15 minutes gone.

The Lions tried to get forward and Kevan Hurst saw an effort saved by Ross Flitney. Guiseley could have scored when Michael Rankine saw his shot blocked.

But it was almost 2-0 when George Porter hit the right hand side of the post, when he cut inside and fired towards goal.

Whatever was said at half-time by Lions boss Adam Lockwood seemed to work as Preston was put through on goal and he did well to make it 1-1.

This was an end-to-end game but it was Guiseley who created the best chance as the match entered its final stages when Hurst struck a volley that Flitney was just able to keep out.

The result means Guiseley are one point clear of the relegation zone and fellow Yorkshire side, York City.

Victory over Solihull Moors at Nethermoor Park on Saturday will guarantee Guiseley’s National League status – anything less than that and they will be relying on other teams to do them a favour.

After the full-time whistle Lockwood said: “I thought the reaction of the lads was great, they gave us another kick to move forward.

“Football doesn’t wait for you or feel sorry for you if you get an injury, but it is another point, we showed pure desire. I want everyone at this club to fight for us and today we did that we need to do it again in the next game.”

Elsewhere, in National North FC Halifax Town secured their play-off place in style with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton at The Shay.

An own goal and Dion Charles’ header were added to after the restart by Danny Hone as Halifax swept aside a Curzon team who were outplayed from start to finish.

Harrogate Town failed to end their home campaign on a high as Brackley earned a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Only Fylde had a better away record going into the contest than the Saints, who grabbed the advantage five minutes before half-time through James Armson’s finish.

The visitors extended their lead six minutes after the break as Alex Gudger applied the finishing touch to a corner, though Joe Leesley’s sensational free-kick gave Town hope of a comeback.

Despite the introduction of Simon Ainge and JP Pittman, Brackley held on to their lead to claim a first away win between the two sides in the last six meetings.

Bradford Park Avenue also signed off their home campaign with a defeat – a 2-0 reverse to Stockport County. Late goals from Josh Amis and Danny Lloyd earned the visitors all three points.

****

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

DESPITE a superb 5-0 victory at Kendal Town, Farsley Celtic had to settle for second spot and a play-off place in the First Division North after Lancaster City pipped them to the title on the last day of the regular season.

Paul Walker gave Celtic the perfect start with a goal on four minutes at Kendal and Lewis Nightingale doubled the advantage 20 minutes later before Richard Marshall made it 3-0 just before half-time.

Second-half goals from James Walshaw and Nightingale sealed the emphatic victory for Farsley but Lancaster City were also in impressive goal-scoring form – winning 5-2 at Glossop North End to claim the title by just one point from Celtic.

Farsley now face Colne in the play-offs at Throstle Nest tomorrow night (kick-off 7.45pm) as they continue their promotion push.

Ossett Town secured their play-off place with a 1-1 draw with rivals Trafford. Tyrone Gay gave Town the lead on 52 minutes only for Lee Neville to equalise in the last minute.

Town will travel to play Scarborough Athletic in the play-offs tomorrow night, kick-off 7.45pm.

Elsewhere in First Division North, ninth-placed Brighouse Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Clitheroe.

Michael Fish gave Brighouse the lead on eight minutes only for the hosts to equalise through Dimitri Tuanzebe on 26 minutes.

Tuanzebe netted again to give Clitheroe the lead on 63 minutes and Alexander Newby made the game safe for the hosts with a goal two minutes from time.

Ossett Albion also suffered a 3-1 defeat – at Bamber Bridge.

Regan Linney, Matt Lawlor and Stuart Vasey gave the hosts a 3-0 lead before Ben Walker scored a consolation goal for Albion 20 minutes from time.

Tadcaster Albion rounded off their debut season in the Evo-Stik League with a 3-2 home defeat to the hands of Mossley.

The visitors took the lead when Tom Pratt’s sliced effort wickedly deflected over the hapless Chandler Hallwood.

Another deflected effort, this time from Elliott Harrison, saw Mossley go 2-0 up before Josh Barrett replied with a headed goal for the hosts.

Pratt grabbed his second goal of the game with a tap in on 81 minutes before Tom Corner netted a consolation goal wih five minutes to play.

In the Premier Division, already relegated Frickley Athletic lost 3-0 at Mickleover Sports.

****

NCE LEAGUE

PONTEFRACT COLLIERIES celebrated promotion to the NCE Premier Division after securing runners-up spot in Division One with a 2-0 victory at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

First-half goals from Christopher Wood and Michael Dunn meant Pontefract pipped rivals AFC Emley to second spot on goal difference after both teams finished on 95 points.

Hall Road Rangers are first division champions after a 2-1 victory at Campion.

Elsewhere in Division One, seventh-placed Knaresborough Town cruised to a 4-1 victory over Brigg Town with Colin Heath and Brad Walker both scoring braces. Sam Cable’s goal with 19 minutes to go ensured Selby Town a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Teversal.

T’nique Fishley was the hero for Yorkshire Amateur as he netted four times in his side’s 5-1 win over Dronfield Town. Freddie Swales netted the other goal. Basement-side Nostell Miners Welfare lost 2-1 at Rossington Main. Danny Sammon scored for Nostell.

In the Premier Division, second-placed Pickering Town defeated Athersley Recreation 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ryan Blott and George Bissett, while Hemsworth MW beat Staveley MW thanks to a brace from Richard Collier and a Nicholas Guest goal.

Garforth Town lost 2-1 at home to Rainworth MW with Mark Simpson netting for Town while Harrogate Railway picked up a 1-1 draw at Bottesford Town thanks to Ben Joyce’s goal.