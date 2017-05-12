Guiseley captain Danny Lowe commits for third crack at National League

Guiseley have secured the services of influential captain Danny Lowe.

Lowe scored the 90th minute equaliser that kept Guiseley in the National League on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

Lowe and goalkeeper Dan Atkinson celebrate beating the drop

The 33-year-old defender has notched up 125 appearances at the Nethermoor Road club since signing from FC Halifax Town ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

He helped the club win promotion in his first season and has been part of the squad that defied the odds to beat the drop two years running.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood said: ”I am delighted that Danny as our captain has signed again showing his commitment to the club and its future. He is an important signing for us.”