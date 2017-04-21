Guiseley boss Lockwood wants one final push from Lions

A TUMULTUOUS campaign is in danger of one cruel final twist for Guiseley.

A TUMULTUOUS campaign is in danger of one cruel final twist for Guiseley.

A season for which the word rollercoaster has never been more appropriate has seen the 19th-placed Lions plunge back towards the National League relegation quicksand following a poorly-timed run of three successive defeats and one win in their past seven outings – and the stakes are sky-high ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Bromley.

Successive Easter defeats to Braintree and Tranmere Rovers have left Adam Lockwood’s men precariously placed just a point above the drop zone, with a congested scene seeing as many as seven clubs feverishly battling to avoid falling into the final two relegation spots.

Also feeling the heat along with Guiseley are Chester, Woking, Solihull Moors, York City, Braintree and Torquay, with just five points separating 16th placed Chester and the second-from-bottom Gulls.

It’s been a tough recent run for the Lions, who could potentially finish the season with a second fateful final-day Nethermoor showdown, with Solihull visiting on Saturday week.

In continuing with the same theme, it may also a definite last day for not just Guiseley for another Yorkshire side in York, just as it was last year for the Lions and FC Halifax Town.

Lockwood said: “We knew we were up against a strong run of games. Unfortunately at the minute, we are on the tail end of results that are not going our way.

“We have to change that and have two games to do that. We won’t be approaching the games any different from in the past when we have got points.”

At the end of February, Guiseley looked well placed for a remarkable Great Escape after showing top-ten form since mid-autumn.

Victories over Lincoln City and Dagenham and Redbridge reinforced the feeling of accomplishment, with three successive wins at this level for the first time in early March further adding to the positivity.

It was certainly a far cry from the beginning of October when Guiseley’s position was truly dire with the Nethermoor outfit effectively ten points adrift of safety and looking nailed-on for relegation.

That was the prelude to a staggering upturn, but the last mile is unfortunately always the hardest, as the saying goes.

And the feeling that Guiseley perhaps subconsciously switched off a little after their 1-0 win at relegated Southport on April 1 is an accusation that you feel that Lockwood would not dispute too much.

“The Lions chief added: “We always knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“I have been saying it for a few weeks. I felt there was an aura around the place and people thought we were safe.

“Every game is a focus for us we have to be prepared right and approach every game as if it is our last.

“Most of the time we have done that this year and the results have backed that up.”

Striker Jake Cassidy serves the final game of a three-match ban for Guiseley tomorrow.

******

Despite a successful season for Pickering Town, last week’s win for Cleethorpes Town meant that there was no catching them at the top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, writes DOM BROWN.

Pickering will be hoping to finish the year on a high, and a win in their penultimate game tomorrow against Athersley Recreation will guarantee that they will finish in second place this season.

Elsewehere in the Premier Division, 10th-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare are looking continue their revival as they play host to Staveley Miners Welfare. Garforth Town are also at home tomorrow, with Rainworth Miners Welfare travelling to face them and Harrogate Railway are on the road against 15th-placed Bottesford Town.

In Division One, current leaders AFC Emley will be watching the scores tomorrow as they could fall out of the top two, should Hall Road Rangers and Pontefract Collieries both pick up victories. The pair play seventh-placed Campion and 20th-placed Worsbrough Bridge respectively.

Pontefract are currently in third place, a point behind Hall Road in second place and three points behind leaders Emley but with a better goal difference. A victory tomorrow guarantees them a place in the top two.

AFC Emley will have to hope that one of the two teams slip up in order for them to gain promotion to the Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Knaresborough Town who have missed out on a play-off spot for this season welcome Brigg Town tomorrow. Tenth-placed Selby Town host 15th-placed Teversal, while 13th-placed Glasshoughton take on play-off bound Penistone Church at home.

Yorkshire Amateur are also in action, they entertain Dronfield Town, while already-relegated Nostell Miners Welfare play their final game when they host Rossington Main.

In National League North action tomorrow, Harrogate Town entertain Brackley Town and 16th-placed Bradford Park Avenue host Stockport County.

Further up the table, FC Halifax Town will be looking to take all three points in their home match with Curzon Ashton to cement their spot in the play-off places.

******

Farsley Celtic are still in the hunt for the Evo-Stik First Division North title, but their fate is out of their hands following their 2-0 Easter Monday defeat to Ossett Town, writes DOM BROWN.

Lancaster City’s win against Kendal meant they leapfrogged Farsley into pole position with just one game remaining this season.

Celtic travel to Kendal Town tomorrow where they must win and hope that Lancaster City drop points against seventh-placed Glossop North End. Lancaster are currently a point ahead of Farsley, although Farsley have a better goal difference. A draw at Kendal and a Glossop win would give Celtic the title, but fans will be hoping for a win to boost the Yorkshire side’s chances of promotion.

Should Farsley fail to clinch the title, they will join Ossett Town in the play-off places. Third-placed Town strengthened their grip on a play-off position following their victory over the former league leaders Farsley. Town play sixth-placed Trafford and if they avoid defeat at home, then they will book a play-off place.

Also in First Division action are eighth-placed Brighouse Town who face Clitheroe with both sides looking for results to go their way so they can sneak into the play-offs. Elsewhere, Tadcaster Albion host Mossley and Ossett Albion travel to Bamber Bridge.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, already-relegated Frickley Athletic visit Mickleover in their final match of the season.