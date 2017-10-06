Guiseley boss Cox hoping for a treble tonic from recent raid

PAUL COX has told Guiseley supporters to prepare themselves for several more new faces coming in following this week’s triple transfer raid.

Cox, yet to taste victory in his time at Nethermoor heading into his seventh National League match in charge tomorrow, at Maidstone United, signed three players ahead of the narrow midweek loss to Macclesfield.

Callum McFadzean.

Winger Andy Howarth, Oxford City forward Mike Fondop and young Peterborough United left-back Lewis Freestone all arrived to boost Cox’s options, with Fondop making his mark with a goal on his debut.

With several players sidelined for long spells, Cox is likely to continue to realign his squad in the weeks to come, with the possibility of some heading out too as he bids to find a winning formula following a tough start to the season for Guiseley.

He said: “I have constantly been on the phone to a lot of football clubs, representatives and players. We have done a bit of business and there will be more business.

“It’s not that we are poor all of a sudden. Going into the Maidenhead game, we had just 16 players. I have not spoken about it because sometimes it can be misconstrued.

Lewis Freestone.

“We have eight or nine players who are out at the minute and we can’t afford to carry a squad like that with the important period coming up.

“It is always about balancing the books too and that will ultimately happen.

“Players shouldn’t really frown upon the squad growing and good players coming in. If you are a winner, you take competition in a good way.

“In the next seven to ten days, there will be more new faces coming in.”

As for his take on his side’s recent form, he added: “Tuesday was another occasion where I don’t think we necessarily deserved to come away with nothing. In my six games in charge so far, there has only been one performance – at Maidenhead – where I thought we were poor.

“But when you are down there, you have got to make things happen.

“Where we are letting ourselves down is in both boxes. We have had chances to win games and we haven’t (taken them).

“And we have shown a lack of concentration during key moments.

“We have got to stop these moments, which have cost us. It is something we have got to improve on pretty quickly.”

Cox is without a number of players tomorrow, with Callum McFadzean out with a fractured collarbone for a spell and Danny East out for the season.

Marcus Williams (back) is also sidelined, with the club unsure of the length of his absence.

FC Halifax visit Boreham Wood tomorrow.

With his side top of National League North and progressing nicely in the FA Cup, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver just wants his players to carry on churning out results, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

The high-flyers set up a fourth qualifying round meeting with Gainsborough Trinity on October 14 when they beat Bradford Park Avenue in a replay on Monday evening.

And with their focus set to switch back to league matters and attempting to stay top of the table tomorrow, the Town boss is asking for more of the same at Curzon Ashton.

“We’ve not been here before, sitting at the top of this division, but it is an unbelievable feeling and we just want to keep enjoying it,” Weaver said.

“Coupled with the progress we’ve made in the FA Cup, we’re doing well and we’re determined to extend this run that we are on.

“It’s very important that we maintain the standards that we have set and pick up another result at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

“I think the joy that we are getting from winning games at the moment is fuelling the fire for the next fixture, and long may that continue.”

Despite their FA Cup exit, Bradford Park Avenue have their eyes on the National North play-off places, with only goal difference separating Avenue from York City and Chorley for the final qualifying spot.

They face a Kidderminster Harriers side, who dealt Blyth Spartans their first loss since August with a thrilling 5-4 victory, with Mark Bower’s men looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss at lowly Leamington.

After two battling away victories at Marine and Coalville, Farsley Celtic are aiming to keep pace with a fiercely close promotion pack when they welcome Nantwich Town.

Meanwhile, more cup action takes place in the FA Trophy preliminary rounds. Brighouse Town face a tough trip to high flyers Bamber Bridge, while Ossett Albion look to continue their recent revival against Droylsden, and Ossett Town welcome Evo-Stik North strugglers Goole.

Play-off-chasing Tadcaster Albion face a difficult outing at home to Glossop North End, and Frickley Athletic put their play-off hopes aside when they host Sheffield FC.

Premier leaders Pickering Town are yet to taste defeat this season despite slightly shaky away form and they make the trip to an Athersley Recreation side that has, found goals hard to come by at home, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

One team who can’t seem to stop scoring, however, are Pontefract Colleries, who look to continue their relentless run when they travel to a Barton Town side yet to win at home.

Liversedge also face a tough trip to Bridlington as they hope to make the most of all their games in hand.

An all-Yorkshire clash meanwhile sees Hemsworth Miners Welfare looking to add to Harrogate Railway’s barren record on the road whilst trying to return to winning ways themselves. Railway will also be keeping a close eye on Garforth Town, who face Harrogate’s relegation rivals Parkgate.

It’s almost the same story at the top of Division One, with unbeaten clean-sheet machines Knaresbrough Town untouchable at the top of Division One, as they welcome Bolsover to Manse Lane.

Despite sitting second with an unparalleled scoring record, Yorkshire Amateur face what seems like a must-win game at Swallownest, with three defeats in four seeing their automatic promotion spot under serious threat.

Selby Town also face what could be a tough visit to Dronfield Town, with Selby lingering just outside the play-offs on goal difference.

AFC Emley will also continue their search for a first home win when they host close league opponents East Yorkshire Carnegie, whilst Glasshoughton Welfare face a fierce contest with Ollerton Town, as both look to distance themselves from the relegation scrap.

Nostell Miners Welfare may have a tougher time of it tomorrow, however, having to see off promotion-chasing Campion as they attempt to move up the table.