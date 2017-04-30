Guiseley 1 Solihull Moors 1: Lions stay up thanks to Lowe’s late header

Guiseley dramAtically ensured their survival in the National League thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Danny Lowe as they did enough to draw 1-1 against Solihull Moors.

The captain was first to a long throw into the area and it went off the back of his head and into the net for a crucial goal.

Danny Lowe scores a late equaliser to keep Guiseley up.

Before that Solihull took the lead thanks to a Omari Sterling-James strike in the first half, but it was Guiseley who secured their National League status due to Lowe’s late intervention.

Even after the final whistle sounded, the Guiseley players and supporters had to wait a full 12 minutes before the York City result came through, and the Minstermen’s 2-2 draw with Forest Green meant the Lions were safe from relegation and sparked wild celebrations on and off the pitch at Nethermoor.

Guiseley entered the match with their destiny in their own hands knowing a win would be enough to keep them up. Solihull’s recent two victories resulted in them knowing they were safe in the National League whatever happened.

The home side were missing first choice goalkeeper Jonny Maxted due to injury, this meant former Leeds United keeper Dan Atkinson was the man between the sticks.

Danny Lowe celebrates scoring Guiseley's equaliser.

Guiseley almost made a dream start when a Simon Walton free-kick found Derek Asamoah who headed his effort off the crossbar.

But Solihull had a key chance when Ash Palmer fouled Sterling-James in the area. Regan Charles-Cook stepped up to take the penalty but Atkinson made a crucial save.

The away side soon took the lead when Sterling-James hit a free-kick that flew into the top corner, leaving Atkinson with no chance.

Solihull created more chances at the start of the second half with Sterling-James just firing wide when well placed.

Simon Walton celebrates with his Guiseley team-mates.

Guiseley knew that with results going against them they needed to score and Jake Lawlor forced a smart save out of Nathan Baxter but the elusive goal was not coming.

Simon Walton then saw a free-kick saved as they pushed forward.

But Danny Lowe was in the right place in added time to head home and send the Guiseley supporters wild.

Speaking after the game Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood said: “It was a frustrating game but we got the job done. I want to thank everyone for what they have done this season. We now have to rebuild and make sure this does not happen again, we don’t want not to be in this position again next campaign.”

Guiseley players wait for the York City result. Pictures: Steve Riding.

Lowe was delighted to score the winning goal, even if he didn’t know much about it. He said: “I can’t believe I scored. The ball’s hit off the back of my head.

“Thanks to the fans today they were great.”

****

EVO-STIK LEAGUE - Division One North play-off final

FARSLEY CELTIC earned promotion to the Evo-Stik League Premier Division following a 4-2 victory over local rivals Ossett Town in a dramatic Division One play-off final at Throstle Nest on Saturday.

Celtic’s Richard Marshall netted a late equaliser in normal time to send the game into extra-time before goals from Ryan Watson and James Walshaw ensured the home side were victorious.

After a goalless first half, Farsley deservedly took the lead early in the second half. Lewis Nightingale’s excellent corner found the unmarked Adam Clayton who powered home.

Ossett Town hit back with 20 minutes remaining when Nathan Curtis flicked the ball through to Danny Frost who slotted home past Graeme McKibbin.

And the visitors looked to have sealed promotion when Martin Pembleton found Danny Frost who lobbed the ball over McKibbin with just three minutes remaining.

However, two minutes into injury time Marshall converted Aiden Savory’s low cross at the back post to send the game into extra-time.

After a cagey first period of extra-time, Watson fired Celtic back into the lead with a superb 25-yard shot which flew into the top corner despite Town goalkeeper Leigh Overton getting a hand to it.

Just two minutes later victory was secured for Celtic as Walshaw beat several Town defenders before curling a unstoppable shot into the top corner to spark celebrations amongst the home supporters.

Farsley joint manager Neil Parsley felt his side deserved promotion after a long and gruelling season. He said: “I think we’ve played great football this season. We’ve scored 108 league goals, playing a brand of football we like to play. Today’s a reward for the players who’ve dug in when we seemed to be down and out and it’s a great feeling.”

Town boss Grant Black said: “I feel disappointed, deflated, gutted for the lads more than anything. We’ve done things this season nobody expected and we should be proud of ourselves. We were four minutes away from winning it but their equaliser just took it out of us.”

****

NATIONAL NORTH/NCE LEAGUE

FC Halifax Town will play Salford in the National League North play-offs after Tom Denton’s 19th goal of the season and Liam King’s late penalty sealed a 2-0 win at Chorley in National North on Saturday.

Town go into the first-leg at Salford in fine shape on the back of three straight wins and three consecutive clean sheets.

They weren’t at their free-flowing best but did what was required to win in a scrappy, shabby contest.

Harrogate Town’s final game of the season ended all square as a goalless draw at AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Joe Leesley’s first half corner came closest to providing a winning goal, but was well tipped onto the bar by Telford stopper Ashley Rawlins.

The division’s lowest scoring side could not break down a resolute Town defensive unit, and again had their goalkeeper to thank for keeping out Dominic Knowles’ 85th-minute strike to ensure a share of the spoils.

In the NCE Premier Division, four goals from Ryan Blott ensured second-placed Pickering Town finished the season on a high with a 4-1 victory at AFC Mansfield.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare finished the season in ninth position thanks to a 2-1 victory at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Ross Goodwin gave the home side the lead on 22 minutes before Bill Law and Nicholas Guest netted for Hemsworth.

A hat-trick from Joe Walton ensured Liversedge eased to a 3-1 home victory over Retford United.

Garforth Town slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against Bridlington Town.

Mark Simpson cancelled out Chris Adams’ early goal for Bridlington but late goals for Jake Day and Andrew Norfolk won the game for the visitors.

Harrogate Railway completed what has been a tough season with a 3-2 home defeat against Albion Sports.

Adam Carter and Albert Ibrahimi scored the Rail’ goals.