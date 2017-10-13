FA Cup magic not lost on Guiseley boss Cox

THE MAGIC of the Cup will never be lost upon Paul Cox.

The Guiseley manager has some wonderful FA Cup memories to draw upon – with pride of place going to a third-round date against Liverpool at old club Mansfield in January 2013 in a tie screened live on Match of the Day.

A magic FA Cup moment for Guiseley manager, Paul Cox.

His aim now is to generate more cup kudos with Guiseley, while hopefully kick-starting league form in the process.

The Lions welcome north-easterners Shildon in a fourth-qualifying round tie tomorrow, with Cox having been busy boosting his decimated squad numbers ahead of the tie, making a triple transfer raid.

The Nethermoor chief has added French defenders Jean-Yves Koue Niate and Chris M’Boungo as well as South African-born left-back Darren Holden and the trio could be handed debuts tomorrow.

Centre-back Koue Niate, 24, who can also play at full-back, played for Reims, Turnhout, Arlon and Cannes before coming to England.

New Guiseley signing Darren Holden in action for Hartlepool United against Bradford AFC. PIC: Frank Reid

He had trials with Dundee United but more recently played for Oxford City, Solihull Moors and Ebbsfleet.

M’Boungou, 25, is a right-footed French centre-back. He played for Auxerre and Cannes before joining Staines Town. After spells with Bishops Stortford and St Albans, he spent last term at Whitehawk.

Left-back Holden, 24, joins Guiseley from West Auckland.

Meanwhile, Cox is promising to treat the competition deadly seriously, mindful of the spin-offs that can arrive from a strong cup run.

Cox said: “I have been a very lucky manager when it comes to the FA Cup, going back to my Eastwood days when we got to the third-round beating the likes of Wycombe, who were the only unbeaten club in the country at that stage.

“Obviously, the highlight was the Mansfield and Liverpool and I got to the third round with Barrow last season. I have had some fabulous moments that I will cherish and take with me. It is an unbelievable cup competition and best in world football.

“Some people look at cup competitions and turn their nose, especially in these early rounds. But I like to go and attack them and show a great amount of respect for these early rounds because I have an understanding of what is around the corner if you do.

“Not just the cup competitions and pitting yourselves against the big boys. But also knowing those wins rub off and your league form can improve.

Danny East, Callum McFadzean, Alex Purver, Rob Atkinson, Marcus Williams, Danny Lowe and Elliot Green remain all injured. Lewis Freestone (ineligible) and Lee Molyneux (suspended) will also not be involved tomorrow.